Clarksville Obituary: Vernon Hiram O’Quinn, Jr.

Clarksville, TN – Vernon Hiram O’Quinn, Jr., a dedicated service member and beloved family man, passed away on Tuesday, February 17th, 2026, in Clarksville, Tennessee. He was born on November 10th, 1948, in Homerville, Georgia, son of Vernon Hiram O’Quinn, Sr. and Georgia Thelma Dampier O’Quinn, who both preceded him in death.

Vernon proudly served his country for 23 years in the United States Army, where he attained the rank of First Sergeant. His commitment to his country was unwavering, and he took great pride in his military service, embodying the values of duty and honor. Outside of his military career, Vernon had a profound love for the outdoors.

Activities such as archery, fishing, hunting, and maintaining his yard brought him great joy, allowing him to connect with nature and enjoy the fresh air. His passions were reflective of his vibrant spirit and his appreciation for the world around him.

Vernon adored spending time with his family. Survivors include his children, Laura McEarl, Hollie Waynick, Angie Brtek, Lawrence Debonnaire, Rebecca Porche, and Gini Corral; his brother, James Reggie O’Quinn; and his grandchildren, Christopher O’Quinn, Charlie McEarl, Chelsea Porath, Katherine Waynick, Alexus Robidoux, Kyle Robidoux, Jr., Mirah Quast, Maddie Robidoux, Kyra Porche, and Isaac Porche. He also cherished his role as a great-grandfather to Anthony O’Quinn. Each member of his family will carry forward his legacy of love, strength, and resilience.

Family and friends are invited to honor Vernon’s life during a visitation at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Friday, February 20th, 2026, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Following the visitation, a service Celebrating Vernon’s Life will take place at the same location beginning at 6:00 PM and concluding with Full Military Funeral Honors.

He leaves behind a cherished memory filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable moments, forever etched in the hearts of those who knew him.