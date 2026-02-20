Red-Hot Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Closes River City Trip Against Jacksonville

Austin Peay (20-6 | 14-1 ASUN) at Jacksonville (10-18 | 5-10 ASUN)

Saturday, February 21st, 2026 | 7:00pm

Jacksonville, FL | Swisher Gymnasium

Clarksville, TN – Coming off a thrilling win last time out at North Florida, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball concludes its stay in the River City with a Friday 6:00pm CT Atlantic Sun Conference game at Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Last time out, Austin Peay (20-6, 14-1 ASUN) beat the buzzer on a full-court pass from freshman Ja’Corey Robinson to Anton Brookshire with 1.9 seconds to play to down the Ospreys 77-76 at UNF Arena. The win was APSU’s ninth-straight and 16th in its last 17 outings.

Rashaud Marshall had a career-high 27 points, 14 rebounds, 13 free throws, and 16 free throw attempts in the win, while freshman Zyree Collins’ seven steals are tied for the most by any player in the ASUN this season, matching teammate Matt Enright’s mark set in the season opener against Byran, November 3rd.

With a 14-1 ASUN record, Austin Peay Stat eUniversity currently sits atop the ASUN standings with three games remaining in the regular season. The Governors can clinch a share of the 2026 ASUN Men’s Basketball Regular-Season Championship with a win against the Dolphins and a Central Arkansas loss at Florida Gulf Coast.

Saturday’s game, and all ASUN Conference contests this season, is streamed live on ESPN+ with Scott Bacon (play-by-play), Patric Young (Analyst) and Alexis Pierce (sideline) on the call.

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University remains in Jacksonville for a 6:00pm CT contest against the Dolphins.

Saturday’s game is the seventh all-time meeting between the Governors and Dolphins, with Jacksonville leading the all-time series, 4-2.

Austin Peay State University is 0-3 all-time at Jacksonville, with its one win against the Dolphins coming in the first round of the 1973 NCAA Tournament in Dayton, Ohio.

The APSU Govs earned its first win against the Dolphins since that 1973 postseason game with a 71-68 win, January 3rd, in Clarksville.

Austin Peay State University’s nine-game winning streak is the 11th-longest in the country, while its four-game road winning streak is tied for the 18th-best mark nationally.

Rashaud Marshall had a career-high 27 points and 14 rebounds last time out against North Florida.

Marshall is second on APSU with 14.2 pointers per game, while pacing the team with 6.5 rebounds and a 65.1 field-goal percentage. He is averaging 15.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in ASUN play, while shooting 71.3% from the floor.

Collin Parker leads Austin Peay and ranks fourth in the ASUN with 17.9 points per game and is averaging 20.1 points per game in ASUN play.

Follow the APSU Govs

The Austin Peay State University men's basketball team returns home for the final time this season when it hosts Central Arkansas at Wednesday at 7:30pm for Senior Day.