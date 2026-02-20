Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Announces Reopening of Dickson Driver Services Center

Dickson, TN – The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Dickson Driver Services Center, 114 West Christi Drive, which closed for a planned remodel on July 16th, 2025, will reopen on Monday, February 23rd, 2026.

The Driver Services Center will immediately resume regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5:00pm. Central. The refreshed space features a new layout for the lobby with new modern furniture, fresh paint, updated flooring, the addition of a workstation and an ergonomically centered testing area.

For more information about Driver Services Center closings, visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services/locations.html.