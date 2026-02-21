APSU Women’s Tennis Continues Road Swing with Clash at Wofford

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team looks to continue its winning streak when it takes on Wofford in a Sunday 10:00am match in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

During the 2026 season, the Governors split their first two matches and defeated Southern Indiana, Murray State, and Belmont. After a loss to Vanderbilt, the Governors defeated Appalachian State in their most recent match.

As a team, the Govs are 12-9 win doubles, defeating all three sets of doubles opponents in Southern Indiana and Murray road matches.

In singles, the APSU Govs have a winning record of 27-14. Spring recruit Yi-Ching Huang was undefeated this season, until Vanderbilt match where she dropped a two-set match against #40 Bridget Stammel, and her matches at Appalachian State in both doubles and singles.

This will be the first time the Governors will compete against Wofford in program history. Wofford is 3-1 this season, with their only loss to Charleston Southern.

About the Wofford Terriers

2025-26 Record: 3-1 (0-0 SoCon)

2024-25 Record: 17-4 (5-2 SoCon)

The Terriers took the loss against Eastern Tennessee State, 2-4 in the Semifinals of the Southern Conference Tournament.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates from Nashville, Tennessee, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team hosts its first home match against Middle Tennessee on February 26th at 12:00pm in Clarksville.