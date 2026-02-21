33.7 F
Sports

APSU Women’s Tennis Continues Road Swing with Clash at Wofford

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Seeks Second Weekend Win at Wofford. (Madison Harrigan, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The  Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team looks to continue its winning streak when it takes on Wofford in a Sunday 10:00am match in Spartanburg, South Carolina.  

During the 2026 season, the Governors split their first two matches and defeated Southern Indiana, Murray State, and Belmont. After a loss to Vanderbilt, the Governors defeated Appalachian State in their most recent match. 

As a team, the Govs are 12-9 win doubles, defeating all three sets of doubles opponents in Southern Indiana and Murray road matches.

In singles, the APSU Govs have a winning record of 27-14. Spring recruit Yi-Ching Huang was undefeated this season, until Vanderbilt match where she dropped a two-set match against #40 Bridget Stammel, and her matches at Appalachian State in both doubles and singles.   

This will be the first time the Governors will compete against Wofford in program history. Wofford is 3-1 this season, with their only loss to Charleston Southern.  

About the Wofford Terriers 

2025-26 Record: 3-1 (0-0 SoCon)    

2024-25 Record: 17-4 (5-2 SoCon)     

The Terriers took the loss against Eastern Tennessee State, 2-4 in the Semifinals of the Southern Conference Tournament.  

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates from Nashville, Tennessee, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).  

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team hosts its first home match against Middle Tennessee on February 26th at 12:00pm in Clarksville.  

