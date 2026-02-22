33.7 F
Saturday, February 21, 2026
Clarksville Obituary: Charles “C.K.” Long

December 18th, 1935 – February 17th, 2026

By News Staff
Charles “C.K.” Long

Foston Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Charles “C.K.” Long, age 90, passed away peacefully on February 17th, 2026, leaving behind a legacy defined by strength, kindness, and quiet wisdom. Born on December 18th, 1935, C.K. lived a life rooted in perseverance and devotion to family, earning the respect and admiration of all who knew him.

C.K. was known for his steady presence, thoughtful words, and willingness to help others without hesitation. He carried himself with humility and purpose, offering guidance through actions more often than words. His life reflected the values of hard work, integrity, and compassion—principles he passed on to generations who will continue to honor his memory.

A Viewing will be held on February 26th from 11:00am to 12:00pm, at Foston Funeral Home, 816 Franklin Street, Clarksville, Tennessee.

A Celebration of Life service will follow immediately at 12:00pm, also at Foston Funeral Home, as family and friends gather to reflect, remember, and give thanks for a life well lived. Interment Walnut Grove Church Cemetery.

Charles “C.K.” Long will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Charles “C.K.” Long, please visit our flower store.

The staff at Foston Funeral Home takes great pride in caring for our families, and has made a commitment to provide you with a beautiful, lasting tribute to your loved one. Honoring your loved one is our top priority, and part of that is assisting you in dealing with grief during this difficult time.

Everyone’s needs are different, and for that reason, families can entrust their loved one’s wishes to our staff. We have a wide range of resources to support you not only today, but in the weeks and months to come.

For more information, visit www.fostonfuneralhome.com

