Clarksville Obituary: Charles “C.K.” Long

Clarksville, TN – Charles “C.K.” Long, age 90, passed away peacefully on February 17th, 2026, leaving behind a legacy defined by strength, kindness, and quiet wisdom. Born on December 18th, 1935, C.K. lived a life rooted in perseverance and devotion to family, earning the respect and admiration of all who knew him.

C.K. was known for his steady presence, thoughtful words, and willingness to help others without hesitation. He carried himself with humility and purpose, offering guidance through actions more often than words. His life reflected the values of hard work, integrity, and compassion—principles he passed on to generations who will continue to honor his memory.

A Viewing will be held on February 26th from 11:00am to 12:00pm, at Foston Funeral Home, 816 Franklin Street, Clarksville, Tennessee.

A Celebration of Life service will follow immediately at 12:00pm, also at Foston Funeral Home, as family and friends gather to reflect, remember, and give thanks for a life well lived. Interment Walnut Grove Church Cemetery.

Charles “C.K.” Long will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

