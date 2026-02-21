Clarksville Obituary: Doris Anderson McIntosh

Clarksville, TN – Doris Anderson McIntosh, 72 of Clarksville, TN passed away on Wednesday, February 18th, 2026, at Vanderbilt of Clarksville, TN.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 10:30am on Friday, February 27th, 2026 at the Chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN. The family will receive friends from 9:00am until the hour of service on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
She was born on June 5th, 1953, in Batesville, MS, daughter of the late Leslie Anderson and Loni Willingham Grady. She spent over 30 years in Civil Service caring for the children of soldiers. She was an active member of 9th and Main Church of Christ. She also loved dancing and will be missed by her fellow dancers at Distinguished Steppers Unlimited.
In addition to her parents, she is proceeded in death by her brothers Dennis Anderson and Harold Anderson.
Survivors include her loving husband, Darnell McIntosh; children, Chundric Terrell (Dr. Sarah), Dr. Kara Terrell Coston; siblings, Wayne Anderson, and Barbara Anderson; grandchildren, Taylor Terrell, Jordan Terrell, and Maya Terrell; great-grandchild; Ta’Mari Ferguson; stepchildren Latasha Atkins (James), Darnell McIntosh Jr. (Arie) and Nathan Hayes (Tenisha).
Condolences may be made online at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
