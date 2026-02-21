Clarksville Obituary: Ella Allen

Clarksville, TN – Ella Allen, age 91, passed away peacefully on February 17th, 2026, leaving behind a life rich in faith, love, and service. Born on March 6th, 1934, Ella was a pillar of strength whose gentle spirit and unwavering devotion to family and community touched countless lives across generations.

Ella was known for her quiet resilience, warm hospitality, and deep-rooted faith. She lived with purpose and grace, always extending kindness and encouragement to those around her. Her life reflected a steadfast commitment to doing good, loving deeply, and walking humbly—values she shared freely and lived daily.

Visitation will be held at Foston Funeral Home, 816 Franklin Street in Clarksville, on Thursday, February 27th, from 12:00pm to 7:00pm, with family present from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

A Celebration of Life service honoring Ella’s remarkable journey will take place on February 28th at 11:00am at Concord Missionary Baptist Church, 2411 Peachers Mill Road, Clarksville.

Ella’s memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her, serving as a lasting reminder of a life beautifully lived.