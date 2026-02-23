Austin Peay State University Lacrosse Earns Program’s First Road Win at Presbyterian

Clinton, SC – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) lacrosse team defeated Presbyterian 19-14 for the first road win in program history, Sunday, at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

Mak Patten started the Govs with a goal three minutes into the game to even the score at one. Goals from Sophia Schwab and Lauryn Warfield gave the APSU Govs a lead 3-1, Alyssa Perez finalized the quarter with a goal off a free position shot, leading the Govs into the second.

In the second quarter, Warfield gave APSU lead with back-to-back goals with the first off an assist from Schwab and one from a free position for a 5-4 score at the 9:45 mark. She then scored back-to-back goals a minute and a half apart, which gave the Governors a 7-5 with under six minutes remaining in the quarter.

Austin Peay State University went on a six-goal streak with goals from Schwab, Warfield, Hobday, and Sam Houttekier. Katie Ferrara scored her first goal in her Austin Peay State University career in the beginning of the fourth quarter off a free-position shot, which extended the APSU Govs’ lead to 15-10. Schwab, Fiona Lemke, Houttekier, and Warfield each put up one goal, leading to the eventual 19-14 final.

On defense, Allison Uchill lead the team with three caused turnovers, Jillian Corl had two, and Madison Klamo, Schwab, Eylse Faler, Adiah Stemmerich, and Julia Stanley all had one.

Mak Patten led APSU with four assists. Warfield totaled twelve draw controls — her second-most this season and her most since having 13 in the season opener against Gardner-Webb. Warfield also had nine goals with eight of them being unassisted.

Collectively, Austin Peay State University kept the turnovers below seven per period, with game-lows of four in the second and third quarters.

