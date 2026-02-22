Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Heads West for Lake Las Vegas Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team heads west to compete at Louisiana’s Lake Las Vegas Invitational, Monday and Tuesday, at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson, Nevada.

Austin Peay State University is joined by Boise State, Coastal Carolina, Jacksonville State, Kansas City, Long Island, Louisiana, Northern Illinois, Texas State, UC San Diego, and Wichita State in the 11-team, 69-player field at the par-72, 7,200-yard course.

With a team-leading 70.20 scoring average, Patton Samuels leads the APSU Govs off the first tee in the Silver State. Samuels has posted a team-best seven rounds in the 60s, 11 rounds at even or under par, and 14 counting scores in 15 rounds played this season. Samuels also leads the Governors with a 340-61-16 (.848) against the field this season.

Jackson Wise is next on the tee for Austin Peay State University with a 75.11 scoring average this season. Wise has recorded four rounds at even or under par and seven counting scores in nine rounds played during his first season as a Governor.

Making his second-straight appearance in the lineup to open the spring, Grady Cox is next in line for head coach Easton Key. Cox has carded a 73.33 scoring average this season with one round in the 60s, two rounds at even or under par, and four counting scores in six rounds.

After playing in all four tournaments during the fall, Parker Elkins returns to the lineup for the Governors in Las Vegas. Elkins has recorded a 74.00 scoring average this season with two rounds in the 60s, five rounds at even or under par, and six counting scores in a dozen rounds played.

John Mark Mills rounds out the lineup for the APSU Govs with a 74.20 scoring average in five appearances this season. Mills has tallied one round in the 60s, five rounds at even or under par, and a counting score in 14-of-15 rounds played this season.

Additionally, Zach Olsen will compete as an individual at the Lake Las Vegas Invitational. Olsen has posted a 75.50 scoring average in two appearances with one round at even or under par this season.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Long Island and individual players for the Lake Las Vegas Invitational’s opening round, which begins with a 10:00am, split-tee start, Monday.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU men's golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.