Clarksville Obituary: Christopher Neal Oxendine

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of life service for Christopher Neal Oxendine, 40, of Hopkinsville, KY will be Monday, February 23rd, 2026 at 3:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Monday from 2:00pm until the hour of service.

Christopher was born on August 12th, 1985 in Citrus, FL to Kelly Oxendine and Denise Schwebach. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Christopher had a strong interest in arrowhead making and Native American art, and he was taking an interest into woodworking.

He took pride in working with his hands and creating things that would last. Christopher especially valued time with his family. He often used his talents to make and give gifts to others, never expecting anything in return. Generosity came naturally to him.

In addition to his parents Kelly (Deidre) Oxendine and Denise (Roger) Schwebach, he is survived by his loving wife of 3 years, Marilyn Oxendine, children, Trinity, Isabella, Madysen, and Athena, and siblings, Melissa, Justin, and Dalton.