Clarksville Obituary: Gene Evans Gibson

Clarksville, TN – SMSGT (Ret.) Gene Evans Gibson, age 80, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, February, 18th 2026 at Vanderbilt Clarksville.

Gene was born on March 26th, 1945 in Petersburg, OH to the late Tyler W. Gibson and Myrtle White. Gene was also preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Lee Gibson, and brothers, Larry and Mark Gibson.

Gene is survived by his sons, Stephen (Lonnie) Gibson and Jason Gibson; brothers, Jim, Rick, Tim, and Glenn Gibson; grandchildren, Ashlee Grace, Christopher Gene, Keirstin Nichole, Andrew Tyler, and Hunter Scott.

Gene was a proud U.S. Airforce veteran who continued to serve his community as a tax assessor and an avid member of Hilldale Baptist Church.

A service will be held for Mr. Gibson on Thursday, February 26th, 2026 at Hilldale Baptist Church at 10:00am. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 26th, 2026 at Hilldale Baptist Church from 9:00am until the hour of service. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West at 1:00pm.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com