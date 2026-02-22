Clarksville Obituary: Willie Smith

Clarksville, TN – Willie Smith, age 86, passed away peacefully on February 16th, 2026, leaving behind a life marked by humility, strength, and enduring kindness. Born on March 21st, 1939, Willie was a steady presence whose quiet wisdom and generous spirit made a lasting impression on all who knew him.

Willie lived a life grounded in hard work and faith, valuing family, friendship, and community above all else. He was known for his calm demeanor, thoughtful advice, and willingness to help others without seeking recognition. Through both simple moments and life’s greatest challenges, Willie carried himself with dignity and grace.

A memorial service honoring Willie’s life will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 7h, 2026, at Foston Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to gather to reflect, remember, and celebrate a life well lived.

Willie Smith will be deeply missed, but his legacy of love and quiet strength will live on in the hearts of those who cherished him.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Mother Willie Smith, please visit our flower store.