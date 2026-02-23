APSU Basketball’s Rashaud Marshall Claims ASUN Player of the Week, Newcomer of the Week Awards

Jacksonville, FL – After leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team to another perfect week of conference play, junior forward Rashaud Marshall was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Week for the first time in his career, while also being tabbed the ASUN Newcomer of the Week for the second time this season, the league announced Monday.

Marshall averaged 26.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.0 block, and 0.5 steals per game in road wins against North Florida and Jacksonville, while also shooting 60.7% from the floor.

A Blytheville, Arkansas native, Marshall began his week with a 27-point, 14-rebounds double-double at North Florida, Wednesday, where he shot 53.8% and 81.3% from the floor and free-throw line, respectively.

Both Marshall’s 27 points and 14 boards are career highs, with his 14 boards also being tied for the most by a Governor since March 2021, and his 27 points tied for the sixth-most by a Gov this season. Additionally, Marshall’s seven offensive boards are the most by a Gov this season.

Following his game against the Ospreys, Marshall paced the Govs with 26 points and seven rebounds – five off the offensive glass – while shooting 10-of-15 form the floor in APSU’s 65-61 win at Jacksonville, Saturday, marking his third 20-point outings in the last four games and his seventh overall this season.

This season, Marshall is second on APSU and ninth in the ASUN with 14.6 points per game, while his 6.6 rebounds per game and 80 offensive boards are third and second in the league, respectively. The 6-8 forward also ranks eighth in Division I with a 65.2 field-goal percentage, and is shooting 70.8% from the floor since the start of the new year.

Marshall is the fourth Governor to win ASUN Player of the Week honor. It also marks the third-straight week and sixth overall time a Governor has received the honor this season, with graduate forward Collin Parker winning the award each of the last two weeks. Austin Peay now has won ASUN Newcomer of the Week eight times – with all honors coming in the last 11 weeks and six times since conference play began. He last won ASUN Newcomer of the Week, December 29th, during the final week of the nonconference season.

Marshall and the Austin Peay State University basketball team returns to action on Wednesday for a 7:30pm contest against Central Arkansas on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. $5.50 tickets for Wednesday’s matchup between the top two teams in the ASUN Conference can be found HERE or at the link atop this article.