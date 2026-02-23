Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Opens Lake Las Vegas Invitational in Eighth

Henderson, NV – Led by a one-under 71 from Patton Samuels, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shot six-over 294 and is in eighth place after the opening round of Louisiana’s Lake Las Vegas Invitational, Monday, at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson, Nevada.

Austin Peay State University is two shots ahead of ninth-place Kansas City and five shots ahead of 10th-place Long Island. The Governors also are one shot behind UC San Diego and two shots behind sixth-place Coastal Carolina. Boise State leads the Lake Las Vegas Invitational with a score of five-under 283, and Texas State’s Ben Loveard is the individual leader after shooting four-under 68.

Samuels carded a team-leading four birdies and finished the opening round tied for 11th at the par-72, 7,261-yard course. John Mark Mills, who also tallied a team-best four birdies, shot even-par 71 and finished the first round tied for 20th.

Parker Elkins shot three-over 75 in his return to the lineup and is tied for 39th, while Jackson Wise posted the final counting score for the Govs with a four-over 76 to finish tied for 43rd after 18 holes.

Rounding out the lineup for the APSU Govs, Grady Cox shot five-over 77 and is tied for 52nd. Zach Olsen, who competed as an individual, shot a 90 and is in 68th place.

Austin Peay State University is paired with UC San Diego and Kansas City for the Lake Las Vegas Invitational’s second round and begins teeing off on hole No. 10 at 10:00am, Tuesday.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.