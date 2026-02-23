Clarksville Obituary: John Herbert Daffron

Clarksville, TN – John Herbert Daffron, age 97, passed peacefully at Hillcrest Healthcare in Ashland City, Tennessee. February 19th, 2025.
John was the proud son of John Daffron and Zetta Hixie Swafford Daffron in Melvin, Tennessee on October 17th, 1928.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service at the Chapel of McReynolds Nave and Larson Funeral Home on Saturday, February 28th, 2026, at 11:00am with Rev. David Mackens to officiate. The burial will be at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with full Military Honors. The family will receive friends from 9:30 am until the time of service.
John retired honorably from the United States Air Force after serving 28 years. After he retired from the Air Force he worked for Memorial Hospital in Clarksville, where he worked in maintenance and tended the landscaping. He enjoyed gardening and cooking and canning what he grew. He was a member of Gum Springs Baptist Church in Cunningham.
In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his dear wife Coetta Daffron as well his dear daughter Kaye Daffron and his sisters Mary, Ruth, and Billie.
He leaves behind his daughters, Kathy Kistofferson (Matt), and Karen Holt (Jerry), grandchildren; Justin Shoffstall (Ceara), Megan Kahl (Andy), Logan McLeod (Michael), Noah Shoffstall (Marie), Ben Shoffstall (Sarah), Luke Kristofferson, Cooper Holt, Maddie Holt, and Grace Holt, great-grandchildren; Moira, Christian, Caleb, Gabe, Joe, Brodie, Gwen, and Juliette. He also leaves behind his dear brother, Tommy Daffron (Mara)
In Lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to be made to the Scripture Memory Fellowship at the following link or by mailing your donation to Scripture Memory Fellowship, P.O. Box 550232, Dallas, TX, 75355.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
