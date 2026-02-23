30.1 F
Clarksville
Monday, February 23, 2026
Clarksville Obituary: Wilbur B. Jellison

January 29th, 1947 — February 18th, 2026

Sykes Funeral Home & CrematoryClarksville, TN – Wilbur B. Jellison, a Vietnam veteran who served in the US Army, passed away peacefully on February 18th, 2026.

He is survived by his wife, Thao Jellison; daughter, Kimberly Patrick; beloved sister, Karen; and four grandchildren, Andrew, Rebecca, Matthew, and Nathanael.

Wilbur served his country with honor and dedication. He was an avid golfer in his younger years and found enjoyment in the challenge and quiet reflection the game provided. He was a thoughtful conversationalist who valued meaningful connections with friends and family. Though he led a quiet life, those who knew him cherished his steady presence, gentle humor, and the moments of conversation and companionship he offered.

He will be deeply missed, leaving behind the warmth of his kindness and the lasting imprint of his love. His legacy lives on in the memories he created with his family and the quiet, meaningful ways he touched the lives of those around him.

