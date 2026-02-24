Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Closes Home Schedule Wednesday against Eastern Kentucky

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team hosts Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday for its home game finale at 5:00pm at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (15-11, 7-9 ASUN) enters Wednesday’s contest after defeating Bellarmine 82-41 on Saturday.

Ines Gnahore had a career-high 23 points, shooting 71.4 percent from the field. Mya Williams had 20 points for her second 20-point performance of the season, which included four three-pointers. Williams also had 7 steals, the most by a Gov since 2024. Lameria Thomas led the Govs with eight rebounds.

The APSU Govs had 22 assists against the Knights, as their 11 three-pointers were a season high. Austin Peay also had eight turnovers, which were the team’s lowest this season.

Eastern Kentucky (22-7, 13-3 ASUN) most recently fell 69-54 at Stetson, February 21st. Joseana Vaz led the Colonels with 22 points, with four three pointers and a perfect six-for-six trip to the free throws. Althea Kara Angeles grabbed seven rebounds and seven steals in 38 minutes.

This will be the 89th meeting of the Govs and the Colonels, with the Colonels leading the series 49-40. The last matchup was a 67-60 EKU win on February 12th at the Baptist Health Arena. Anovia Sheals led the Govs with 17 points as Jim’Miyah Branton had 13.

The Fast Break

Austin Peay State University is first in the ASUN with a 43.8 field goal percentage, a 6.9 rebound margin, and 14.0 offensive rebounds per game.

Lameria Thomas leads the conference with 3.7 offensive rebounds per game and is sixth with 6.8 rebounds per game.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

After Wednesday’s matchup, the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team makes the short trip to Lipscomb for the regular season finale on February 27th at 6:00pm at Allen Arena.