Clarksville Obituary: James Hogan Jr.

Clarksville, TN – James Hogan Jr., age 89 of Clarksville, Tennessee passes away peacefully at his home with his family by his side. He was born May 8th, 1936 in Stewart County, Tennessee.
He was the son of Marvin James Hogan and Earthel (Patsy) Rye Hogan, who were both preceded him in death. James proudly served in the US Army from 1954-1956, from there he became a master barber.
He became the founder of the Plaza Barber Shop and later the co founder of Stylemaster Hair Salon. During this time he got in to buying real state in which he enjoyed. He found his relaxing times on the golf course with his friends joking around and having fun, times in which he always enjoyed. James married Patsy Shepherd Hogan in 1981, and they were married for 44 years.
He had one Son, Randy Dale Hogan (Sandy) and one Daughter, Connie Sue Hogan Shiveley (Steve). He also had a Bonus daughter, Nancy Davenport (Chris).
James was blessed to have 5 Grandchildren: Stephen Shiveley, James Shiveley, Cody Hogan, Stenson Hogan and Brenna Hogan, and one great-grandchild, Cason Hogan. James also had two Bonus Grandsons, Lane Davenport and Dylan Davenport. His surviving Siblings include Anita West, Nancy Hodge, Duann Lawson, Bettie McCuiston and Bennie Hogan (Marsha). He also leaves behind lots of nieces and nephews, all which he loved.
James’ siblings who preceded him were Gene Hogan, L.C Hogan, and Bonnie Hogan Clapp, all deceased.
James’ family will receive friends from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Thursday, February 26th, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life will begin at 1:00pm at the funeral home chapel with Bro. Steve Shiveley officiating. He will be laid to rest with US Army Honors at Resthaven Memorial Gardens following the service.
Condolences may be made to his family on James’ tribute page at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
