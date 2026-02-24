Clarksville Obituary: Patricia Ann “Pat” Rye

Clarksville, TN – Patricia Ann “Pat” Rye, age 79 of Tennessee Ridge, TN, passed away Sunday, February 22nd, 2026 at Signature Healthcare of Erin.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00pm Wednesday, February 25th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Bradley officiating. Burial will follow in Rye Cemetery.

The Rye family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11:00am until the hour of service Wednesday afternoon.

Pat entered this life on March 18th, 1946 in Detroit, MI, daughter to the late Carl and Ida Greenwell. Pat had a love for quilting, cross word puzzles, and spending time with her cat. However, her true passion in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandbabies; she will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry M. Rye; and three siblings.

Pat leaves behind her loving children, Jerry Lynn Rye (Tandy), Tammy Rye Cooper (Brian); and her four precious grandchildren.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

