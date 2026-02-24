Clarksville Obituary: Randall “Randy” Reed Ward

Clarksville, TN – Randall “Randy” Reed Ward, age 49, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Saturday, February 21st, 2026 at his residence.

Randy was born on January 20th, 1977 in Clarksville, TN to the late Ronald “Bo” Ward and Faye Elkins. Randy was also preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Ward.

Randy is survived by his wife, Stacy Ward; mother, Faye Ward; sons, Dalton Cole (McKenzie) Ward and Collin Reed (Keegan) Ward; daughter, Emersyn Elaine Ward; brother, Ronnie (Darlene) Ward; sister, Renee (Tafton) Abbott; grandson, Bodhi; granddaughter, Isla Reese.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, February 26th, 2026 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home with brother David Mackens officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 25th, 2026 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm and February, 26th 2026 from 9:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow directly after the service at Greenwood Cemetery, Clarksville, TN.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online streaming services and condolences may be viewed and made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com