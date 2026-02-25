Clarksville Obituary: Rosemary Gaisser Salerno

Clarksville, TN – Rosemary Gaisser Salerno, age 86, of Clarksville, TN passed away on February 21st, 2026.

She was born on June 22nd, 1939 in Montgomery County, TN to the late John Henry Gaisser and Etha Shelby Gaisser. She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Sam Salerno and her foster sister, Jean Edinborough Williams.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 5th, 2026 at 12:00pm at Immaculate Conception Church. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11:30am until the hour of service.

Rosemary was a member of Clarksville High School class of 57. She attended St. Mary’s Elementary school. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother.

She married Sam Joseph Salerno on October 21st, 1967, They had 2 children, John Joseph Salerno and Laura Jean Salerno Thornton. Rosemary taught 7th grade science for Clarksville Montgomery County School System until her retirement in 2001. Since retirement she enjoyed tole painting, quilting, her grandchildren, and traveling with Sam’s work.

She is survived by her children, John and Laura, 5 grandchildren, Ashley Slusher, Thomas (Jacqueline) Thornton, Michael Protsman, Dustin Salerno, and Shelby (Bryce) Thornton Neblett, great- grandchildren, Izabella, Scarlett, Everly, Jaden, and Sophie.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.