Clarksville Obituary: Terri Sue Ezell

Clarksville, TN – Terri Sue Ezell, 59, of Clarksville, TN passed away on February 19th, 2026. She was born on September 11th, 1966 to Gery and Dorothy Ezell. She loved writing and spent much of her time doing it. It was something Terri enjoyed and found comfort in throughout her life.

In addition to her father, Gery, she is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Johnny and Lettie Kentner and paternal grandparents, Clarence and Mildred Ezell. Terri is survived by her mother, Dorothy Ezell, sister Apryl Steele and her husband Jon Steele.

There are no services planned.

