APSU Women’s Basketball Closes Home Schedule with 67-54 Loss to Eastern Kentucky

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team dropped its final game of the season at F&M Bank Arena with a 67-54 Atlantic Sun Conference loss to Eastern Kentucky, Wednesday.

Austin Peay (15-12, 7-10 ASUN) and Eastern Kentucky (23-7, 14-3 ASUN) went shot-for-shot to open the first frame as a layup by Liz Freihofer tied the game at 8 with 4:25 remaining. A 7-0 run by the Governors gave them a 15-8 lead; however, the Colonels cut their deficit to just one with a free throw by Kahlani Lindsey. But a layup by Anovia Sheals with three seconds remaining ended the first frame with the Govs leading 18-15.

A three-pointer by Mya Williams and a layup by Sheals got the APSU Govs up by as many as eight at 23-15, but the Colonels battled back with a three-pointer by Ndukewe, giving them a 26-25 lead with five and a half minutes to play. The two teams traded shots, but a layup by Jim’Miyah Branton ended the first half with the game tied at 34.

A layup by Branton and a free throw by JaNiah Newell gave the APSU Govs their lead back at 37-34 two minutes into the third quarter. The Colonels took back control of the game and led by as many as six at 50-44 with a layup by Kenleigh Woods with a minute left. A three-pointer by Ines Gnahore ended the third quarter with the Colonels leading 50-47.

Eastern Kentucky took control of the game in the fourth quarter, as a 15-2 run gave them a 16-point lead at 65-49 with just under six minutes remaining in the game. A layup by Sheals ended the Govs’ scoring drought, making it a 65-51 game with 2:20 to play. Free throws by Sheals got the APSU Govs within 13, but the Colonels took the 67-54 win.

The Difference

The fourth quarter. The Colonels outscored the Governors 17-7 in the fourth frame.

Inside The Box Score

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team heads to Lipscomb on Friday for a 6:00pm game.