Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Hosts Middle Tennessee in Home Opener

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women’s takes on Middle Tennessee at Governors Tennis Courts Thursday. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team looks to continue its winning streak when it takes on Middle Tennessee for its first home match of the season in a Thursday 1:00pm contest at the Governors Tennis Courts.

After opening the season 4-1, the Governors had a three-game winning streak come to an end in a 6-0 loss at No. 17 Vanderbilt, February 13th. 

As a team, the APSU Govs are 14-10 in doubles, sweeping all three doubles matches in Southern Indiana and Murray State road matches. In singles, the APSU Govs have a record of 30-17. Last time out, Austin Peay State University earned a pair of 4-3 wins against Appalachian State and Wofford, with the Governors erasing a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Mountaineers last Saturday.

The last time the Governors and Blue Raiders met, Middle Tennessee earned a 6-1 victory, February 20th, 2025.

About the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

2025-26 Record: 1-5 (0-0 CUSA)    

2024-25 Record: 17-9 (1-1 CUSA)     

The Blue Raiders took the loss against North Alabama, 4-2 in the UTR NIT Championship, ending its 2025 season.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates from Clarksville follow the Governors women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN),  and Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis   

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team stays at home against Saint Louis with a March 7th 1:00pm game in Clarksville.  

