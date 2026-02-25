Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Hosts Middle Tennessee in Home Opener

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team looks to continue its winning streak when it takes on Middle Tennessee for its first home match of the season in a Thursday 1:00pm contest at the Governors Tennis Courts.

After opening the season 4-1, the Governors had a three-game winning streak come to an end in a 6-0 loss at No. 17 Vanderbilt, February 13th.

As a team, the APSU Govs are 14-10 in doubles, sweeping all three doubles matches in Southern Indiana and Murray State road matches. In singles, the APSU Govs have a record of 30-17. Last time out, Austin Peay State University earned a pair of 4-3 wins against Appalachian State and Wofford, with the Governors erasing a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Mountaineers last Saturday.

The last time the Governors and Blue Raiders met, Middle Tennessee earned a 6-1 victory, February 20th, 2025.

About the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

2025-26 Record: 1-5 (0-0 CUSA)

2024-25 Record: 17-9 (1-1 CUSA)

The Blue Raiders took the loss against North Alabama, 4-2 in the UTR NIT Championship, ending its 2025 season.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team stays at home against Saint Louis with a March 7th 1:00pm game in Clarksville.