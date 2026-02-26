APSU Lacrosse Hosts Canisius and Eastern Michigan at Morgan Brothers Field

Clarksville, TN – After a pair of road contests, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) lacrosse team returns home for its first-ever games at Morgan Brothers Field when it takes on Canisius on Friday at 11:00am and Eastern Michigan on Sunday at 11:00am.

After falling to Furman, 17-9, in its first-ever road game, Austin Peay (2-1) picked up its first win on the road when it beat Presbyterian, 19-14, on Sunday.

In its last home game, which was played at Fortera Stadium, Austin Peay State University recorded a 15-14 win against Gardner-Webb in its inaugural game. Lauryn Wafield and Samantha Houttekier led the Governors with four goals each against Gardner-Webb, with Sophia Schwab scoring the program’s first-ever goal, and her first of three goals in the contest, just 37 seconds into the match.

During the APSU Govs’ two-game road swing, Warfield totaled 12 goals scored, with two against Furman and nine against Presbyterian. Warfield leads the ASUN goals (15), goals per game (5.67), points per game (5.67), shots (28), shots per game (9.33), and draw controls (32). Mak Patten also leads the ASUN with 2.67 assists per game, while ranking second in the conference with 4.67 points per game and ninth with 2.00 goals per game.

Canisius (4-1) enters Friday’s match after dropping its first game of the season at Louisville, 20-13, on Wednesday. The Golden Griffins opened the season with four-straight wins, including a 19-12 win against Eastern Michigan, before falling to the Cardinals.

Eastern Michigan (4-2) is coming off a 12-9 win over Oregon on Sunday in Eugene, Oregon. The Eagles are 3-0 at home this season and are 1-2 on the road after beating the Ducks last time out.

For news and updates throughout the 2026 season, follow the Austin Peay State University lacrosse team on X (@GovsWLAX), and Instagram (@Govswlax).

The Austin Peay State University lacrosse team hits the road to take on Farleigh Dickinson, March 7th, and Central Connect, March 10th.