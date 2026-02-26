APSU Softball Hosts Governors Classic at Cathi Maynard Park this Weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team prepares for its first home games of the 2026 season when it hosts the three-day Governors Classic, Friday-Sunday, at Cathi Maynard Park.

Austin Peay (7-8) opens its first of two-straight tournaments with a Friday 12:30pm match against Stonehill before then facing Southern Indiana at 3:00pm. The following day the Govs face a pair of Mid-American Conference in Central Michigan and Ohio at 12:30pm and 3:00pm, respectively. APSU closes the event against Stonehill on Sunday at 12:30pm.

The Governors are coming off their second-straight two-win weekend, earning an 8-0, six-inning victory against Houston Christian and a 6-3 victory against Prairie View A&M.

Fifteen games into the 2026 season, Katie Raper leads the Atlantic Sun Conference and ranks 15th nationally with seven home runs, including one in each of APSU’s last two games and four across the last six outings. Junior Brie Howard’s five home runs this season rank third in the ASUN and 56th in the NCAA. Collectively, the Govs are second in the ASUN with 19 home runs this season.

Led by eighth-year and the all-time winningest head coach in Austin Peay State University softball history, Kassie Stanfill, the Governors are coming off a 2025 season in which they tied the program record with 39 wins, while also securing a record 14 ASUN victories. Stanfill returns 13 athletes from last year’s team including ASUN Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and Preseason All-ASUN Team selection in outfielder Brie Howard, in addition to a preseason all-conference selection and infielder, Kiley Hinton.

A reigning First Team All-ASUN recipient following her sophomore season, Howard finished on the team in runs (38), hits (56), triples (3), total basses (93), batting average (.354), and on-base percentage (.440), while her 37 RBI and eight home runs were third and fourth on the team, respectively. Howard has started 102-of-104 games throughout her collegiate career, and has earned All-ASUN recognition both seasons in Clarksville.

A two-year starter in the Governors’ infield, Hinton started 54-of-55 games for the Govs in 2025, with all her starts coming at second base. She paced the APSU Govs with 13 doubles, 122 assists, and a .988 fielding percentage, with her 122 assists ranking second in the ASUN. The Mishawaka, Indiana native finished fifth on APSU with 46 hits, sixth with 31 RBI and eighth with 25 runs scored.

Follow Team 41 on Socials

For news and updates throughout the 2026 season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team remains home and will close out the nonconference weekend with the three-day Cathi Maynard Invitational, March 6th-8th, at the Cathi Maynard Park.