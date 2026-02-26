Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Closes Regular Season at Lipscomb

Austin Peay (15-12 | 7-10 ASUN) at Lipscomb (10-18 | 6-7 ASUN)

Friday, February 27th, 2026 | 6:00pm

Nashville, TN | Allen Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team ends the regular season with a Friday 6:00pm game against Lipscomb at Allen Arena.

Austin Peay (15-12, 7-10 ASUN) fell 54-67 to Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday. Anovia Sheals led the Govs with 20 points and seven rebounds. The Governors and the Colonels were tied at 34 at halftime, but the Colonels outscored the APSU Govs 17-7 in the fourth quarter for the win.

Lipscomb (10-18, 7-10 ASUN) most recently defeated Bellarmine 87-42 on Wednesday. Mikayla Miller led the way with 21 points as Molly Heard had 20. The Bisons had 17 three-pointers, shooting 50.0 percent from the three-point line and outrebounding the Knights 44-28.

This will be the 35th all-time meeting of the two teams, with the APSU Govs leading the series 23-11. The last matchup was a 51-45 Bisons win on January 17th at F&M Bank Arena.

The Fast Break

Austin Peay State University is first in the ASUN with a 43.8 field goal percentage, a 6.4 rebound margin, and 13.7 offensive rebounds per game.

Lameria Thomas leads the conference with 3.7 offensive rebounds per game and is sixth with 6.7 rebounds per game.

Jim’Miyah Branton is third in the conference with 3.9 assists per game and 106 assists. Her 1.22 assist/turnover ratio is fourth.

Anovia Sheals is fourth in the conference with a 42.2 field goal percentage. Her 14.4 points per game are fifth.

Mya Williams is seventh in the ASUN with 1.83 three-pointers per game.

About the Lipscomb Bisons

Lipscomb is first in the ASUN with 6.0 blocks per game. Their 27.5 defensive rebounds per game are second.

Molly Heard leads the conference with a 43.7 field goal percentage, 64 steals, and 2.28 steals per game.

McKayla Miller is second with 2.11 three-pointers and third with a 34.1 three-point percentage. Her 1.67 blocks per game are second.

Hope Counts leads with 73 blocks and 2.61 blocks per game.

Taylor Bowen is fourth with 209 rebounds and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Keep Up with the APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

Following their trip to Lipscomb, the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team will head down to Jacksonville, Florida, for the first round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament on March 3rd.