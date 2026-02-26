Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Outage for Water Valve Replacement on Windriver Road and Barrywood Circle

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for water valve replacement work on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026, at 9:00am.

The following streets and roads will be affected.

Windriver Road (Hazelwood Road to Danby Drive)

Barrywood Circle (Windriver Road to Barrywood Circle E)

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 5:00pm.