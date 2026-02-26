Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for February 26th – March 2nd, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Residents of Clarksville and Montgomery County should prepare for a mix of sun, clouds, and occasional showers over the next several days, with fluctuating temperatures and calm to light winds.

Seasonal shifts may bring patchy fog in the mornings, so commuters are encouraged to remain cautious on area roads.

Thursday will see a 30 percent chance of showers mainly before 7:00am, followed by a gradual clearing trend. The afternoon will become mostly sunny with a high near 58 degrees, and north-northeast winds around 5 mph.

Thursday night brings patchy fog before 4:00am, and again after 5:00am, with mostly clear skies otherwise. Temperatures will drop to around 35 degrees, while northeast winds at 5 mph become calm overnight.

On Friday, patchy fog is expected before 7:00am, but the day will turn sunny with a high near 65 degrees and calm winds, making it one of the warmer days of the week.

Friday night will remain clear, with a low around 41 degrees and calm winds, providing ideal conditions for outdoor evening activities.

Saturday promises sunny skies with a high near 71 degrees. Calm winds will shift southwest around 5 mph in the morning, offering a pleasant spring-like day.

Saturday night will see mostly clear skies with a low near 43 degrees. South-southwest winds at 5 mph will switch to the north after midnight, leading to cooler overnight conditions.

Sunday’s daytime skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 61 degrees, accompanied by east-northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday night will bring a 50 percent chance of showers and cloudy conditions, with temperatures dipping to around 43 degrees and east-northeast winds continuing at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday is expected to be cloudy with a chance of showers, including possible thunderstorms after noon. Highs will reach near 55 degrees, with a 50 percent chance of precipitation throughout the day.

Monday night will see mostly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers. Overnight lows are forecasted around 40 degrees, marking a cooler end to the period.