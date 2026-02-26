Clarksville Obituary: Neil Baggett

Clarksville, TN – Neil Baggett, age 89 of Stewart, TN, passed away Sunday, February 22nd, 2026 at his residence.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00pm Friday, February 27th, 2026 at Cedar Valley Cemetery with Bro. Tony Baggett officiating.
The Baggett family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00am until 12:30pm at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home.
Neil entered this life on February 6th, 1937 in Erin, TN, son to the late Horace Leonard and Beulah Lee Hudson Baggett. Neil, a lifelong resident of Houston County had a love for all animals. He was a talented horse trainer by trade, something he took great pride in.
In addition to his parents, Neil was preceded in death by his wife, Paris Baggett; son, Ricky Baggett; siblings, Roy Baggett, Dorothy Black, Frances Brown, Annise Williams, Leonard Baggett, Austin Baggett, Reba Baggett, Robert Bagget, and Violet Baggett.
Neil leaves behind his loving siblings, Cecil Baggett, Polly Weaver; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
