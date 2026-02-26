Clarksville Obituary: Thomas Burke Parker II

Clarksville, TN – Thomas Burke Parker II, age 89 of Clarksville, passed away at his home on February 23rd, 2026.
Thomas was born to Thomas Parker and Peggy Shank Parker in Kansas City, Missouri on January 12th, 1937.
There will be a Celebration of Life service on Monday, March 2nd, 2026 at 1:00pm at First Baptist Church in Clarksville, TN with Dr. Ronny Raines officiating, military honors to follow. The family will receive friends for visitation from 11:00am until the hour of service at the church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his dear sister Cynthia Hardman.
He leaves behind his dear wife Martha Babock Parker, sons; Bradford Parker (Debbie) and Derek Parker (Kara) as well as grandchildren; Olivia Parker and Jeff Perry (Autumn). He also leaves behind two loving great-grandchildren Bodhi Perry and Keanu Perry.
Thomas was in Real Estate for many years but what he loved the most was the missions work he was called to do alongside his loving wife in Russia for ten years. Thomas was a member of First Baptist Church Clarksville. He loved reading, especially book on Christian Theology and had an enormous library at his home. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and loved his country very much.
Condolences may be made online at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
