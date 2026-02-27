APSU Lacrosse Erases 10-4 Hole, Stun Canisius 17-16 at Morgan Brothers Field in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Trailing by 10-4 midway through the second quarter, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) lacrosse team rallied to beat Canisius, 17-16, and earn the program’s first-ever win at Morgan Brothers Field, Friday.

Austin Peay State University trailed by six goals at multiple points in the second quarter, before outscoring Canisius 7-2 in the third quarter and 10-5 in the second half to complete the comeback.

After a trio of goals to open the game for the Golden Griffins, Kearston Jackson scored her first career goal to get the Governors on the board. The Governors then added another goal when Sophia Schwab found the back of the net off an assist from Mak Patten. However, Canisius followed with a 3-0 run and led 6-2 after the first period.

After two more Golden Griffin goals to open the second quarter, Samantha Houttekier scored the first of her team-leading six goals to end the Canisius run. Schwab then scored on another unassisted goal before Canisius scored back-to-back goals to push its lead back to six, 10-4.

Trailing by six for the final time in the contest, Houttekier and Jackson each scored unassisted goals for Austin Peay State University before another Canisius goal brought the deficit back to five. But the Governors tallied the final goal of the first half when Fiona Lemke scored on an assist from Patten, and Austin Peay State University trailed, 11-7, at halftime.

Austin Peay State University opened the first half with a shorthanded, unassisted goal from Houttekier, who then assisted on a Lauryn Warfield goal to bring the deficit to two, 11-9. After Canisius tallied its first goal of the second half, Austin Peay State University went on a 5-0 run, with goals from Warfield, Katie Ferrara, and Jackson, to take a 13-12 lead – its first lead of the contest – with 5:10 left in the third quarter.

The Golden Griffins tied the game 13-13 with 2:06 left in the third quarter, before a Patten goal gave the Governors a 14-13 lead entering the fourth period.

Houttekier opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back goals to give Austin Peay State University its largest lead of the game, 16-13, with 11:30 left to play. But Canisius rallied with a 3-0 run to tie the score at 16-16 at the 4:15 mark. With 1:51 left in the contest, Houttekier scored the game-winning goal for the Governors on a free position shot, securing a 17-16 victory for APSU.

Houttekier led the Governors with six goals and three assists, tallying a team-leading nine points. Warfield and Jackson each scored three goals, while Schwab had two goals and Patten had a goal and two assists. Warfield also led the APSU Govs with five ground balls and seven draw controls.

Follow the APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Lacrosse

The Austin Peay State University lacrosse team is back in action against Eastern Michigan on Sunday at 11:00am at Morgan Bros. Field in Clarksville.