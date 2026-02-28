APSU Baseball Drops Finale to Cincinnati 3-0

Cincinnati, OH – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team fell to Cincinnati 3-0 in its series finale as senior Kade Shatwell struck out a career-high seven batters, Saturday, at UC Baseball Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

How it Happened

Kade Shatwell, after throwing a scoreless four innings to start the game, hit the first two batters in the bottom of the fifth, Ryan Tyranski and Jackson Reardon. Then, with an out in the inning, Conlan Daniel collected an infield single to load the bases. That brought up Jackson Smith, who then hit a double in the left-center alley to score all three runners for a 3-0 Cincinnati lead.

A pair of Governors had multi-hit games in Kyler Proctor and Zion Taylor. Proctor finished the doubleheader going 4-for-8. Taylor finished the day going 5-for-9, while collecting a single-game best three doubles in game one of the doubleheader.

Wrap Up

The Cincinnati starter, Adam Brouwer, picked up his first win of the season to improve to 1-1 on the year after throwing 5.2 innings and not allowing a run to score while striking out four.

Kade Shatwell was given the loss to fall to 2-1 on the season after throwing all eight innings for Austin Peay and allowing three runs to score on six hits, while striking out a career-high seven batters and not allowing a walk.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team heads west to face Utah Tech in a four-game series starting Thursday at 7:05pm CT, at Bruce Hurst Field in St. George, Utah.