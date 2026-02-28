Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Valve Replacement for East Pine Mountain Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for water valve replacement work on Wednesday, March 4th, 2026, at 7:00pm on East Pine Mountain Road for water valve replacement.

The following areas could experience low water pressure.

East Pine Mountain Road

Kenwood Middle/High School

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 3:00am on Thursday, March 5th.