Clarksville Obituary: Billie Ruth Nanney

Clarksville, TN – Billie Ruth Nanney, age 75, passed away on February 26th, 2026, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Clarksville, TN, surrounded by her loving family.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026, at 11:00am at the Chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bishop Darrell Cravath officiating. An Interment service will follow in Nanney-Hollis Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4pm-7pm on Monday evening, and again from 9am until the hour of service on Tuesday.

Billie was born to William Thomas Ellis and Ruth Potter Ellis on January 26th, 1951, in Clarksville, TN. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Billie was very involved in her community, including; The Montgomery County Historical Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Society of Antebellum Planters, she served as a Docent at Historic Collinsville and enjoyed volunteering at Clarksville’s Fort Defiance.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her dear brother, Tom Ellis.

Billie leaves behind a loving family, including her dear husband of 54 years, Eddie Nanney; her daughter, Laura Beth Bumpus; grandchildren Sarah Bumpus, Suzannah Bumpus, John Bumpus, Catherine Bumpus, and Jack Bumpus.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Finis Clark, John Bumpus, Pat Potter, Todd Potter, Howard Parker Jr., Connell Austin, Calvin Gray, and Terry Griffy.

Online condolences may be left at navefuneralhomes.com