Clarksville Obituary: Ronald Doyle Trice

Clarksville, TN – Ronald Doyle Trice, a devoted family man and cherished member of the Clarksville community, passed away on February 23rd, 2026, at the age of 64. Born on December 28th, 1961, in Clarksville, Ronald lived a life marked by his love for his family.

Ronald was the former owner of the Beer Box and the Bent Wrench Bar, where he created numerous lasting memories for patrons and friends alike.

Ronald’s deep connection to his family defined much of his life. He is survived by the love of his life, Sherri Speers, who stood by his side throughout the years. He leaves behind his sons, Eric Joseph Speers (Ally) of Chicago and Thomas Speers (Lam) of Nebraska.

He was a proud and devoted grandfather to Nora and Arlo, who brought immense happiness to his life. He is also survived by his brothers, Donnie Trice (Lynda) and Tim Trice, both of Clarksville, and his nephew, Jeramie Brown (Sarah) of Nashville.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Doyle Trice and Betty Roberta Mickle Trice. Ronald will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.