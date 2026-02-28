43 F
Clarksville
Saturday, February 28, 2026
HomeNewsObituariesClarksville Obituary: Ronald Doyle Trice
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Ronald Doyle Trice

December 28th, 1961 – February 23rd, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Ronald Doyle Trice
Ronald Doyle Trice

Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation ServicesClarksville, TN – Ronald Doyle Trice, a devoted family man and cherished member of the Clarksville community, passed away on February 23rd, 2026, at the age of 64. Born on December 28th, 1961, in Clarksville, Ronald lived a life marked by his love for his family.

Ronald was the former owner of the Beer Box and the Bent Wrench Bar, where he created numerous lasting memories for patrons and friends alike.

Ronald’s deep connection to his family defined much of his life. He is survived by the love of his life, Sherri Speers, who stood by his side throughout the years. He leaves behind his sons, Eric Joseph Speers (Ally) of Chicago and Thomas Speers (Lam) of Nebraska.

He was a proud and devoted grandfather to Nora and Arlo, who brought immense happiness to his life. He is also survived by his brothers, Donnie Trice (Lynda) and Tim Trice, both of Clarksville, and his nephew, Jeramie Brown (Sarah) of Nashville.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Doyle Trice and Betty Roberta Mickle Trice. Ronald will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Ronald Doyle Trice, please visit our flower store.
 
 

About Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services serves the needs of families in Montgomery County and surrounding areas. Gateway is a family business, owned and operated by two funeral directors with more than  30 years of combined professional funeral service experience. The name, “Gateway” was chosen as a tribute to Clarksville’s nickname, “Gateway to the New South”. We are proud to be a part of Clarksville!

 We have been true to the principles that have made us a successful, small-town family-owned business, remaining focused on our hometown values.

We invite you to call or visit Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services for a personal tour, and to get answers to questions on cremation options, funeral prices, and funeral pre-planning.

For more information, visit www.gatewayfh.com

Previous article
City of Clarksville Launches Concrete ‘N Color Mural Contest for Downtown Parking Garage
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information