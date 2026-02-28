Clarksville Obituary: Ronald Doyle Trice

Clarksville, TN – Ronald Doyle Trice, a devoted family man and cherished member of the Clarksville community, passed away on February 23rd, 2026, at the age of 64. Born on December 28th, 1961, in Clarksville, Ronald lived a life marked by his love for his family.
Ronald was the former owner of the Beer Box and the Bent Wrench Bar, where he created numerous lasting memories for patrons and friends alike.
Ronald’s deep connection to his family defined much of his life. He is survived by the love of his life, Sherri Speers, who stood by his side throughout the years. He leaves behind his sons, Eric Joseph Speers (Ally) of Chicago and Thomas Speers (Lam) of Nebraska.
He was a proud and devoted grandfather to Nora and Arlo, who brought immense happiness to his life. He is also survived by his brothers, Donnie Trice (Lynda) and Tim Trice, both of Clarksville, and his nephew, Jeramie Brown (Sarah) of Nashville.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Doyle Trice and Betty Roberta Mickle Trice. Ronald will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
About Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services serves the needs of families in Montgomery County and surrounding areas. Gateway is a family business, owned and operated by two funeral directors with more than 30 years of combined professional funeral service experience. The name, “Gateway” was chosen as a tribute to Clarksville’s nickname, “Gateway to the New South”. We are proud to be a part of Clarksville!
We have been true to the principles that have made us a successful, small-town family-owned business, remaining focused on our hometown values.
We invite you to call or visit Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services for a personal tour, and to get answers to questions on cremation options, funeral prices, and funeral pre-planning.
For more information, visit www.gatewayfh.com