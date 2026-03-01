Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for March 1st-5th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can expect a mix of sunshine, rain chances, and a noticeable warmup as the week progresses.

Temperatures will start in the low 60s before climbing into the mid-70s by midweek, with several opportunities for showers and thunderstorms, especially later in the week.

Conditions on Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 62 degrees, as a north-northeast wind blows at 5 to 10 mph, providing a cool but pleasant finish to the weekend.

Clouds will increase during Sunday night, when showers are likely mainly between 11:00pm and 3:00am, with a low around 44 degrees. An east-northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph will accompany a 60 percent chance of rain, with precipitation totals expected to remain under a tenth of an inch.

Rain chances continue into Monday, when showers are likely before noon under cloudy skies and a high near 61 degrees. Winds will shift from east-northeast around 5 mph to south-southeast in the afternoon, with a 70 percent chance of precipitation.

A slight chance of lingering showers returns during Monday night, mainly after 9:00pm, as mostly cloudy skies settle in and temperatures dip to around 53 degrees. South winds at 5 to 10 mph could gust up to 20 mph, with rain chances near 20 percent.

A warmer pattern begins on Tuesday, featuring partly sunny skies and a high near 75 degrees. South winds between 10 and 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph, will make it feel breezy throughout the day.

Cloud cover increases again during Tuesday night, when mostly cloudy skies and a low around 60 degrees are expected, along with a steady south wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Midweek brings another chance for rain on Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance of showers. Temperatures will climb to near 76 degrees, while a south-southwest wind around 10 mph could gust up to 20 mph.

Storm chances rise during Wednesday night, when showers and thunderstorms become more likely with a 40 percent chance of precipitation. Mostly cloudy skies will persist as lows fall to around 61 degrees, accompanied by a south wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Unsettled conditions continue into Thursday, when showers are likely and a thunderstorm is possible under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will reach near 76 degrees, with rain chances increasing to 60 percent.

Additional showers and thunderstorms remain possible during Thursday night, with a 50 percent chance of precipitation and mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will hover near 61 degrees.

Overall, Clarksville-Montgomery County will see a transition from cooler, partly sunny conditions to a warmer and more unsettled pattern by mid-to-late week, with residents encouraged to stay weather-aware as rain and thunderstorm chances increase toward Thursday.