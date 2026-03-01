Clarksville Obituary: Faye DePriest Dunn

Clarksville, TN – Faye DePriest Dunn, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 27th, 2026, at her residence in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Faye was born on September 17th, 1932 in Denver, Tennessee to the late Cohen B. DePriest, Sr. and Ruby G. Bogard DePriest. Her family moved to Clarksville in 1946. She graduated from Clarksville High School in 1951.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harry (PeeWee) Dunn, her older brother, Cohen Byrd DePriest, Jr., and her younger brother, T. Wayne DePriest.

Faye is survived by her daughter, Beverly Neal Bullock; her son Harry L. (Debbie) Dunn II; her four grandchildren, Mesina Roberts, Jeremy (Kelly) Bullock, Danielle (Cameron) Mason, and Katie Dunn (Jackson Gobbell); eight great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Nancy V. DePriest, and seven nieces and nephews.

Anyone that knew Faye, knew she was diligent and hardworking. Faye worked in civil service at Fort Campbell for 21 years. She also helped her husband in his car sales business. As a member of First Baptist Church Madison Street, she worked in children’s Sunday School for over 20 years. For the past several years, she has been a member of First Baptist Church Street Bethlehem.

Faye fiercely loved her Savior, her family, and her friends. She was the sweetest and kindest lady, and she will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held at 9:30am, Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026 in the chapel at Neal-Tarpley Parchman Funeral home with Dr. Jeff Burris officiating. Visitation will be on Monday, March 2nd, 2026 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm. Burial will follow directly after the service at Greenwood Cemetary, Clarksville, Tennessee.

Pallbearers will be Harry L. Dunn, Jeremy Bullock, Cross Bullock, Johnny Grant, Billy Wooten, and Tony Kennedy.

The family wants to send a heartfelt thank you to all those at Tennessee Quality Care home health/Addus hospice. We are so grateful for the way you took care of our cherished mom/grandmother.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Faye’s memory to First Baptist Church St. Bethlehem.