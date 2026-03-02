APSU Women’s Basketball Faces Lipscomb in First Round of ASUN Basketball Tournament

Austin Peay (16-12 | 8-10 ASUN) vs. Lipscomb (10-19 | 7-11 ASUN)

Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026 | 11:00am

Jacksonville, FL | UNF Arena | ASUN Tournament

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team heads to Jacksonville, Florida, for the first round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament with a Tuesday 11:00am CT game against Lipscomb at UNF Arena.

Austin Peay (16-12, 8-10 ASUN) recently took a 48-43 win at Lipscomb on February 27th. Jade Rucker led with 18 points as Lameria Thomas grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds.

Anovia Sheals was named a Second Team All-ASUN selection, and Jim’Miyah Branton was named to the All-Freshman Team, the league announced Monday.

Lipscomb (10-19, 7-11 ASUN) lost to the APSU Govs 43-48 last Friday at Allen Arena. Mikayla Miller and Molly Heard combined for 21 points as Heard grabbed a team high 10 rebounds.

Heard was named a Third Team All-ASUN selection, averaging 14.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

This will be the 36th all-time meeting of the two teams, with the APSU Govs leading the series 24-11. The last matchup was a 48-43 Govs win on February 28th in Nashville.

The Fast Break

Austin Peay State University is first in the ASUN with a 43.3 field goal percentage, a 6.1 rebound margin, and 13.6 offensive rebounds per game.

Lameria Thomas leads the conference with 3.7 offensive rebounds per game and is sixth with 7.0 rebounds per game.

Jim’Miyah Branton is third in the conference with 3.9 assists per game and 12 assists. Her 1.18 assist/turnover ratio is fifth.

Anovia Sheals is fourth in the conference with a 41.8 field goal percentage.

Mya Williams is seventh in the ASUN with 1.81 three-pointers per game.

About the Lipscomb Bisons

Lipscomb is first in the ASUN with 6.1 blocks per game. Their 27.6 defensive rebounds per game are third.

Molly Heard is second in the ASUN with 2.24 steals per game and third with 97 free throws.

McKayla Miller is third with 2.07 three-pointers per game.

Hope Counts leads with 75 blocks and 2.59 blocks per game.

Taylor Bowen is fourth with 215 rebounds and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

With a win, the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team would head to the ASUN Tournament Quarterfinals to play Eastern Kentucky on Thursday at 11:00am CT.