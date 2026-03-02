42.7 F
Austin Peay State University to Host Asanbe-Eichhorn Symposium March 19th in Clarksville

News Staff
Author and genealogy expert John F. Baker Jr., the keynote speaker for this year’s Asanbe-Eichhorn Symposium at Austin Peay State University. (Contributed photo)
Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) annual Asanbe-Eichhorn Symposium will take place on March 19th at 1:00pm in Morgan University Center Rooms 303-305.

The free public event will feature a keynote address from author and genealogy expert John F. Baker Jr., followed by a panel discussion.

Baker’s book, The Washingtons of Wessyngton Plantation: Stories of My Family’s Journey to Freedom, recounts his African American ancestors’ story and unearths the history of the Robertson County plantation where they were once enslaved. His keynote address will explore the book’s narratives and the journey that led to its creation.

This extensive project was years in the making. When Baker was in seventh grade, he found a photograph of four formerly enslaved people in a social studies textbook, leading him to discover they were his great-great-grandparents.

The Washingtons of Wessyngton Plantation - Stories of My Family’s Journey to FreedomBaker has spent more than 30 years unraveling his family history, researching over 11,000 historical records and interviewing dozens of people aged 80-107 to collect oral histories. His book is accessible and comprehensive, spotlighting a community close to Clarksville. Baker is one of tens of thousands of descendants of the African Americans who were enslaved at Wessyngton, once America’s largest tobacco plantation.

For more information about Baker and his work, visit his official website at www.wessyngton.com/.

The Asanbe-Eichhorn Symposium is sponsored by the APSU Department of Languages and Literature and the Office of the Provost. 

For more information, contact Dr. Karen Sorenson, Austin Peay State University professor of French, at 931.221.6246 or sorensonk@apsu.edu.

