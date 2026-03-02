Clarksville Obituary: George Gardner

Clarksville, TN – George Gardner, age 92, passed away peacefully on February 25th, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of faith, strength, and quiet dignity. Born on April 6th, 1933, George lived a life defined by hard work, devotion to family, and service to his community and country.

Throughout his years, George was known for his steady presence and kind spirit. He valued integrity, believed in lending a helping hand whenever needed, and found joy in time spent with loved ones. His wisdom and gentle guidance will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during a viewing on Thursday, March 5th, 2026, from 12:00pm to 7:00pm, with the family present from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Foston Funeral Home.

A Homegoing Celebration will be held at 12:00pm, Friday, March 6th, 2026, at Greater Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Kentucky Veteran Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

George’s life was a testament to perseverance, faith, and love. His memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and cherished him.