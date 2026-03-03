Clarksville Obituary: Timothy Weedon

Clarksville, TN – Timothy Weedon, age 58, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Friday, February 27th, 2026 at his home.

Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm Friday, March 6th, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral home with Rev. Lisa Thabet officiating. Burial will follow at Sango Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and again on Friday from 11:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Tim entered this life on August 13th, 1967, in Peoria, Illinois to John Randall Weedon and the late Alleta Kay Bean Weedon. He was a Christian and a US Navy Veteran. Tim was employed at Florim in electrical maintenance for 33 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed riding motorcycles, spending time outdoors, racing his Trans Am at Clarksville Speedway and remodeling the house.

In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his son, Brett Price.

Survivors include his loving wife, Regina Weedon; children, Timothy Weedon, Jr, Dakota Weedon (Kara), Chad Price, and Casey Winn (Garrett); father, John Randall Weedon; brothers, Roy Weedon (Robbie), and Doug Weedon (Jewels); grandchildren, Liam Weedon, and Kaelynn Weedon.

Pallbearers will be Chad Price, Dakota Weedon, Timothy Weedon, Doug Weedon, Cyle Andrew, Paul Little, Tyler Lindburg, and Tony Borden.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

