Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball Earn No. 6 Seed for 2026 SEC Tournament

Birmingham, AL – The SEC Office announced the 2026 Tennessee women’s basketball tournament bracket on Sunday evening, and Tennessee has earned the No. 6 seed for next week’s event and will open play on Thursday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC.

The Lady Vols (16-12, 8-8 SEC), who last season tied for eighth and drew the No. 9 seed for the tourney, finished in a four-way tie for sixth place in the conference standings in 2025-26 at 8-8 and won the tie breaker over Ole Miss, Georgia and Kentucky for the highest spot.

UT will meet the winner of Wednesday night’s No. 11 seed Alabama (21-9, 7-9 SEC) vs. No. 14 seed Missouri (16-15, 4-12 SEC) contest at 7:30pm CT (8:30pm ET) on Thursday. The Big Orange defeated Alabama, 70-59, in Tuscaloosa on January 18th and took care of Missouri on February 12th in Knoxville, 98-53.

The winner of Tennessee’s Thursday night contest will advance to the quarterfinals and meet No. 3 seed Texas (28-3, 13-3 SEC) at 7:30pm CT (8:30pm ET) on Friday.

SEC Network will televise all Wednesday and Thursday games and Friday evening’s quarterfinal round contests, and all UT contests can be heard on Lady Vol Network stations and via audio stream on UTSports.com.