APSU Baseball’s Kaleb Applebey Earns First 2026 ASUN Weekly Honor for Outstanding Pitching

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball redshirt junior pitcher Kaleb Applebey was picked as the Atlantic Sun Conference Pitcher of the Week following his win at Cincinnati, the league announced Monday.

The right-hander out of Mount Carmel, Illinois, made his third-career start on the mound against a Big 12 opponent in Cincinnati on the road and picked up his first win of the season. In the outing, he threw a career-high seven innings while allowing no runs to score on just one hit, which is a season low. He also struck out six batters, matching his career high.

Applebey has struck out six batters across every start this season and has allowed two or fewer hits in two of his three appearances.

This is his first-career conference weekly honor, and he is the first Governor this season to be selected for an award.

Follow Along

Keep up to date with all Governors baseball on the official website of Austin Peay State University Athletics – www.LetsGoPeay.com. Follow @GovsBSB on X and Instagram for all Governors Baseball updates and ticket information as they happen.