APSU Women’s Golf Claims Team Title at Huntsville.org Intercollegiate; Jordin Cowing Finishes Runner-Up

Huntsville, AL – Led by a runner-up finish by Jordin Cowing, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team finished with a final round six over 293 for their first team win of the season at the Huntsville.org Intercollegiate on Tuesday at the RTJ Highlands.

The Austin Peay State University started the day in second place, five strokes behind North Alabama, but finished six strokes ahead of the Lions for the win.

Cowing led the way for the APSU Govs with a second round two under 70 and a third round two over 74. Her 217 36-hole total led her to finish in a tie for second place.

Ella Arnzen shot a second round one under 71 and a third round one over 73 for a 219 tournament total to finish in a tie for fourth place.

Finishing in sixth place was Abby Hirtzel with a second round five over 77 and a third round two under 70 for a 221 36-hole total.

Jillian Breedlove had a second round five over 77 and a third round four over 76 to place her in a tie for ninth place with a 225 tournament total.

Rounding out the APSU Govs’ lineup was Abby Jimenez with a second round nine over 81 and a third round 83 to finish in a tie for 47th place with a 248 tournament total.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team heads to Houston, Texas, for the Riverbend Invitational, March 9th-10th, at the Riverbend Country Club.