Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Glade Street area wide Water Outage for Water Main Maintenance

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water main maintenance work on Wednesday, March 4th, 2026, at 9:00am and will turn off water service on the following streets and roads.

Glade Street

Love Street

Love Court

Hayes Street (Love Street to Pea Ridge Road)

Low water pressure possible for the vicinity during the work.

The water main maintenance is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 10:00am.