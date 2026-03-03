Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Lealand Court closed for Water Line Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed Lealand Court for water line repair.

Traffic will be detoured to Lealand Drive to avoid the work zone. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment when traveling through the work zone or choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The water line repair work is anticipated to be finished and the road reopened by approximately 1:00pm.