Clarksville Obituary: Chong Howell

Clarksville, TN – Chong Howell, a beloved wife and mother, passed away on Thursday, February 26th, 2026, in Clarksville, Tennessee, at the age of 69. Born on December 19th, 1956, in South Korea, Chong embodied the spirit of love and dedication throughout her life.

As a loving wife for 44 years, she stood by her husband, John Howell, throughout his military career, nurturing their family with warmth and affection. Chong’s role as a mother was central to her existence; she poured her heart into raising her daughters, Jean Vaughn and Tina Howell (Courtney Howell), instilling in them the values of kindness and resilience.

Her devotion extended beyond her children, as she took great joy in the lives of her grandchildren, Adriana Ramirez, Felipe Ramirez, and Evelyn Vaughn, and her great-grandchildren, Bailey and Daymon.

Chong was not only a homemaker but a woman of many passions. She had an extraordinary talent for gardening and was known for her remarkable green thumb. Her love for nature was matched only by her deep commitment to her faith as a Christian and her church family at New Eden Presbyterian Church.

A time of gathering and fellowship will take place from 10:00am to 12:00pm on Thursday, March 5th, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

As we remember Chong Howell, we honor her legacy of love, her nurturing spirit, and the profound impact she had on her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know her.