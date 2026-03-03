57.4 F
Clarksville Obituary: Elaine Marie Coxe

December 18th, 1953 — February 25th, 2026

Elaine Marie Coxe
Elaine Marie Coxe

Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation ServicesClarksville, TN – Elaine Marie Coxe, born on December 18th, 1953, in the warmth of family, left behind a legacy of love and dedication when she passed away on February 25th, 2026, in Clarksville, TN.

Elaine’s journey through life was marked by devotion to her family and a commitment to her career, with her notably impactful roles as a Mortgage Loan Processor and Underwriter. After she retired she went to school to earn her nursing certificate.

Throughout her life, Elaine exemplified resilience and nurturing spirit. She was particularly proud of her ability to cultivate life; her green thumb allowed her to nurture an array of house plants which flourished under her attentive care. Her love for nature mirrored the affection she offered her loved ones, providing warmth and support to all those who knew her.

Elaine is survived by her two sons, Shawn Musick of Oak Grove, TN, and Shannon Musick of Springhill, TN. She shared in life’s journey with her, two brothers Edward Klaus of Virginia and David Klaus of Massachusetts, alongside her sister, Deborah Gorman (Paul) of Virginia. Elaine had a loyal canine companion, Nikki, who was by her side and provided comfort through their years together.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James “Jimmy” Coxe, and her parents, Edward Klaus and Elaine Bouchard Klaus. Their memory will always remain etched in the hearts of those who loved her.

A memorial service to honor Elaine’s life will be held at Gateway Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Clarksville, TN, on March 9th, 2026, starting at 10:00am and concluding at 12:00pm. Elaine Marie Coxe’s spirit will continue to live on within her family and friends, and she will be profoundly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

