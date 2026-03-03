Visit Clarksville Hosting Sports Events Expected to Bring 23,000 Visitors, $12 Million in Spending

Clarksville, TN – Early Spring continues to deliver a powerful economic win for Clarksville-Montgomery County, as sports tourism drives significant visitor traffic and spending across the destination.

Through April, Visit Clarksville is hosting a series of sporting events expected to bring more than 23,000 athletes, coaches, and spectators to the area—generating an estimated $12 million in local economic impact.

Here’s a rundown of what’s coming in the next 60 days:

ACO Cornhole Mayor, February 27th-28th at the F&M Bank Arena

TSSAA DII Basketball Championship, March 5th-7th, F&M Bank Arena

TN Vex Robotics Championships, March 14th-15th, F&M Bank Arena

Meet Authority Gymnastics Meet, March 20th-22nd, APSU Dunn Center

Spirit American Cheer, March 21st-22nd, F&M Bank Arena

Meet Authority Compulsory State Meet, March 27th-29th, APSU Dunn Center

Queen City Softball, March 27th-28th and April 10th-11th, Heritage Park

Donnie Everett Baseball Tournament, March 30th-April 4th, Clarksville High School

King Kat Fishing Tournament, April 18th, Liberty Park

Ducks Unlimited Eastern Continental Shoot, April 30th-May 3rd, Cross Creek Clays

ACO Cornhole, February 27th-28th

“In addition to leisure tourism, recruiting and servicing sporting events is a strategic way Visit Clarksville generates meaningful tax revenue for our local and state economies,” said Visit Clarksville Board of Directors Chairman Ginna Holleman.“Visitor spending on lodging, dining, retail, and attractions directly benefits our community. Fifty percent of local sales tax revenue supports public education, while the remaining funds help sustain essential public services that enhance the quality of life for our residents,” Holleman stated.

The ACO organization makes its way to Clarksville for the third year. Initially held in the APSU Dunn Center, the event outgrew that space and will be held this year in the F&M Bank Arena. Still, organizers tell us they have a waiting list of 120 competitors.

TSSAA DII Basketball Championship, March 5th-7th

Eight of Tennessee’s top men’s and women’s private school basketball teams will complete for state titles for the first time in Clarksville. Relocating from Cookeville, Tenn., to Clarksville’s F&M Bank Arena, this TSSAA private school championship will shine a statewide spotlight on the city and may bring up to 14,000 visitors over the weekend.

Tennessee VEX Robotics Competition, March 14th-15th

For the second time, the Tennessee VEX Robotics competition will be held in Clarksville and is also moving to the F&M Bank Arena. The 2026 event, which had previously been held at a high school in Nashville, will feature 500 middle and high school students from 96 schools across the state. The winning team will advance to the National and World Championships, marking an exciting milestone in the event’s history.

Meet Authority Gymnastics, March 20th-21st, 27th-29th

The Meet Authority gymnastics competition will take place over multiple weekends at APSU’s Dunn Center. This event will attract gymnasts from across Tennessee, providing them with a chance to showcase their skills and compete for top honors. The event promises to bring high-energy performances and strong competition to the local area.

Spirit American Cheer Competition, March 21st-22nd

Over 1,500 cheerleaders and spectators will converge on downtown Clarksville for the Spirit American Cheer competition at the F&M Bank Arena. This event marks the third cheer competition of the year and will feature a variety of cheerleading teams from across the region.

Queen City Softball Tournament, March 27th-29th, March 30th-April 4th

The Queen City Softball Tournament, two of three major events hosted by the same organization, will welcome local teams, as well as competitors, from across the region. With multiple days of competition, the event will highlight both recreational and competitive softball talent. The city’s sports facilities and vibrant atmosphere make it an ideal location for this popular tournament.

King Kat Tournament, March 21st-22nd

Clarksville’s long-standing relationship with the King Kat fishing tournament continues in 2025. Held on the Cumberland River at Liberty Park, Clarksville remains a premier stop on the tournament circuit. Weigh-ins for the competition will begin at 3:00pm on Saturday, March 22, with the public invited to attend and witness the excitement firsthand. The event continues to draw enthusiastic participants and spectators who recognize Clarksville’s as a premier destination for outdoor sports.

About Visit Clarksville

Visit Clarksville is the destination marketing organization for Clarksville-Montgomery County. Established in 1969 by a private act of the state legislature, its mission is to positively influence tourism in the area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and group tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts. Visit Clarksville is funded by a portion of the county’s lodging tax.

The economic impact of tourism spending in Montgomery County during 2024 was $419.5 million, which resulted in $42.7 million in state and local taxes.